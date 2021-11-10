CCPO vows unrelenting operations against illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has vowed to continue its aggressive operations against illegal drugs that continue to proliferate in the city, a top official said on Wednesday.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, CCPO deputy director for operations, said this after Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, the CCPO director, was awarded as the Best City Director in Central Visayas.

Parilla said CCPO has the most number of operations conducted while it also has the highest volume of illegal drugs confiscated from July 1, 2020 to March 15 this year.

Based on their data, they conducted a total of 1,037 operations and arrested 1,310 individuals. They also seized a total of 35, 266.66 grams of shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P239,813, 288.

During the same period, CCPO operatives also confiscated 71 firearms.

Aside from that, the city’s police also confiscated a total of 1,006.50 grams of dried marijuana leaves with a DDB value of P120,780.

“The same gihapon ang atong pagabuhaton as what we have done nga nahimo ni nato nga ang atoa gyung subsub gyud gihapon nga operations. So, monitoring and collaboration with the community and other agencies,” said Parilla.

He noted that Cebu City is the transshipment or the storage area of illegal drugs although the supply may have come from Luzon.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Parilla said it was a bit easy for them to conduct operations and monitor the shipment of drugs because of the restrictions that come with the pandemic.

With regards to their campaign against illegal gambling in the same period, Parilla said they arrested a total of 1,899 individuals in 817 operations and filed 809 cases in court.

They also confiscated P133,972 in bet money from the arrested suspects, Parilla said.

The top police official also shared that they arrested a total of 473 wanted persons in different areas in Cebu City.

Out of 368 operations against loose firearms, they arrested 159 suspects and seized at least 162 firearms.

From their 212 Oplan Katok operations, Parilla said 270 firearms were surrendered to them.

Oplan Katok is a program of the Philippine National Police (PNP), where policemen would go on a house-to-house visit to firearm holders who have not renewed their licenses yet.

Loose firearms were surrendered in two ways — one they were turned over to the police for safekeeping and, two, they were surrendered in favor of the government. /rcg

