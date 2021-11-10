Boy with leukemia needs help for chemotherapy

A four-year-old boy from Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City desperately needs financial help as he battles cancer through chemotherapy treatment.

Shawn Levy Ageas was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) last June 12, 2020. Few weeks before his diagnosis, his parents observed that he has enlarged lymph nodes on his neck and bruises on his legs. He was also weak and pale. Because of these unusual findings, his parents decided to bring him to a doctor’s clinic for consultation. Consequently, his parents were then referred to a pediatric hematologist-oncologist for specialized care and treatment. Laboratory tests, diagnostic procedures, and bone marrow aspiration were performed. The results came out and it confirmed his unexpected diagnosis. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) is a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow which is very common among children. Statistics have shown that children with this disease has a high chance of cure if treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy. But it can progress rapidly and is fatal when it is left untreated.

On June 19, 2020, Shawn Levy received his first dose of chemotherapy. As part of his treatment protocol, his attending physician prescribed chemotherapy that will last for at least three years. Presently, he is on maintenance phase of his treatment. His monthly chemotherapy is highly expensive and is estimated to cost at least P30,000 per session.

Before being stricken with this weakening disease, Shawn Levy is an energetic boy. He loves to sing and dance too. As the only child in the family, he is intensely loved by his parents. Both his parents are earning a minimum wage income every month. His father supports the family by being a technician and his mother works as a sales associate while taking good care of the family. As Shawn Levy’s treatment progresses, the family is indeed weighed down by the gruelling and difficult battle against cancer that lies ahead. But, they are still very optimistic and hopeful. When asked about her wish for her child, his mother responded, “I long for Shawn Levy to be completely cured from his illness.” His family does not have much. The combined income of his parents is really insufficient for the necessities of the whole family. As a result, they often wonder where they can get enough financial resources to sustain the high cost of Shawn Levy’s medical expenses which include chemotherapeutic drugs, medical procedures, laboratory workups, and other essential needs. Hence, his parents are wholeheartedly pleading for financial assistance from generous individuals who are willing to extend help to boost his chances for thorough healing.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

