Pop-up vaccination sites will reach more residents — EOC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pop-up vaccination sites in the barangays can help improve the low vaccination turn-out in Cebu City.

This was the statement of the Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) that said that these pop-up vaccination sites that directly go to the barangays are more accessible to the ordinary residents than the regular vaccination centers.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the chief implementor of the EOC, said he has visited the pop-up vaccination sites in Barangays Ermita, Taptap, Kamputhaw, Hipodromo, and Luz.

At least eight pop-up sites have been set-up in the barangays in the city and most of them has turned out well because the city government staff can assist mothers with their children or workers in the area can take a few minutes to get vaccinated.

“Vaccination right at your doorstep. We firmly believe nga daghang rason ngano struggling atong vaccination drive kay walay mabilin sa balay, molinya sila nya that’s one day nga wala silay income, walay mabilin sa mga bata, ang uban maulaw mosulod og mall, ang uban walay pamlite, daghan.”

“Sa barangay nga vaccination, makatabang ang atong mga city hall workers nga if molinya ang mama, bantayan ang mga bata,” said Garganera.

Bringing the vaccination sites closer to each barangay will hopefully hasten the reaching of the city’s target herd immunity of 70 percent of its population or 700,000 individuals.

Garganera said that reaching 70 percent population even for a barangay will already constitute a lifting of many restrictions.

In fact, the EOC is now mulling that all barangays that reach local herd immunity will be allowed to hold contact sports provided all individuals are vaccinated.

Still, the councilor reminds the public that the vaccination is not a substitute to the health protocols including the wearing of face masks everywhere or face shields in certain areas.

The councilor hopes more pop-up vaccination sites will sprout out in the near future to reach the desired city-wide herd immunity.

Currently, the city has administered 427,628 first doses and 364,448 second doses. An over-all 507,102 individuals have been vaccinated, which is only 200,000 short of the desired number to reach herd immunity.

The registered adults to the program is at 771,431, and 15,311 adolescents. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Cebu City optimistic to achieve herd immunity as vaccine turnout picks up

DOH now considering mandatory vaccination

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy