Pediatric vaccination in Cebu towns, component cities to start

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Several towns and cities in Cebu province are set to start the rollout of the COVID-19 pediatric vaccination.

Bogo City in northern Cebu will begin inoculating minors age 12 to 17 years old on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in the city’s Vaccination Center 1.

The municipal government of Consolacion, also in northern Cebu, announced in a statement sent to members of the media that they will launch their pediatric vaccination on November 12.

SM Consolacion was chosen as the vaccination site for minors, they added.

Consolacion is targeting to vaccinate at least 5,852 minors belonging in that age group.

They urged parents and guardians that they should accompany their children should they wish to get them vaccinated.

Requirements for children who will be inoculated include a certificate of residency, identification card or a Philippine Statistics Authority-issued birth certificate, and any valid IDs for their accompanying parent or guardian.

Consolacion is a first-class municipality located approximately 15 kilometers north of Cebu City.

The local government of Daanbantayan, which is situated at the northernmost tip of Cebu island, will begin vaccinating their minors on November 15.

Daanbantayan’s municipal government, in an advisory published on social media, announced the dates they scheduled for pediatric vaccination.

Meanwhile, Naga City, which already started its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, will be opening its vaccination site at the Enan Chiong Activity Center (ECAC) in the weekends – on November 13 and November 14 – in order to accommodate more children and adults.

The city’s Weekend Vaccination Program was intended for those who cannot get their vaccines during the weekdays, particularly workers.

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) granted US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer and vaccine manufacturer Moderna Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to use their COVID-19 vaccines for minors age 12 to 17 years old.

