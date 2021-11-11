Ongoing construction activities at Compania Maritima deplorable, says CPA

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Construction activities in Compania Maritima compound continues amid the protest of the of the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) on the inclusion of the property in the Megawide venture for the Carbon Market modernization program.

Cebu City Market Operations Division (MOD) confirmed to CDN Digital that earth moving activities are still being done on the said compound as this will be turned into the Puso Village, a new section of the modern Carbon Market.

Approximately two weeks ago, a stand off occurred between the port police, Philippine National Police (PNP), and the MOD security as CPA tried to regain control of the property, which they claimed was theirs pending litigation in court.

Cabales said the stand-off did not go in favor of the CPA and the construction continued.

In a letter to the City Council dated November 3, 2021, CPA General Manager Leonilo Mole appealed to the city government to respect the ongoing litigation of the property being disputed.

“We reiterate the CPA’s vehement objection to the Cebu City’s use and conversion of the Compania Maritima area pursuant to a joint venture with Megawide Construction Corp.”

“It is a fact known to the City of Cebu, Megawide, and the public that the property is subject of litigation since July 2015 at the Regional Trial Court Branch 10,” said Mole.

CPA said that the continuing construction without their consent is unlawful, deplorable, and reprehensible, showing a lack of prudence on the part of Cebu City.

“In so doing, the City of Cebu has wittingly abetted the capitalization of a government property by a mere private business equity…” added Mole.

CPA sent a letter to the city government on August 10, 2021, asking them to remove all materials installed within the contested area within seven days of receipt.

Such was not heeded by the city government, prompting the CPA to attempt to retake control of the property by sending security, of which were driven away by the city personnel.

The CPA also reiterated that it is not a party to the Megawide JVA and their property should not be included in the plans whatsoever.

CDN Digital is still trying to reach to City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., on the issue.

As of now, MOD Head Cabales said the city government maintains its ownership stand over the property rendering any earth moving activities as legal.

He said the construction will continue unless a court order blocks the construction.

