Megawide promises to fix drainage, road network, and police outposts in Carbon Market

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Megawide Construction Corp., the developer tasked to modernize the Carbon Market, promised to fix the infrastructure problems in Cebu’s largest market.

Lyds Eco, the operations director of the Cebu to the World project which oversees the Carbon Market modernization, said that aside from building the market facility and the subsequent establishments in the Carbon Market, they will also fix the drainage and road network of the area.

Eco said that because Carbon Market is situated near the sea and along the downstream of a river, it has become a natural catchment for water from the uptown. This is why moderate rains can already flood many parts of the Carbon Market.

The drainage system in the area is only 36 by 36 centimeters and is heavily silted causing a massive drainage problem in the market.

Megawide has been asked by the Cebu City government to coordinate with the Department of Public Works and Highways so that the drainage improvements will sync with the existing drainage masterplan of the city.

“We committed to that. The size of our box culverts, we aligned to the master plan. Kung unsa ilang gisulti nga size sa among box culvert, mao sad ang atong gigamit. It’s not cheap…that is the expense or the cost we will be shelling out for the benefit of everyone,” said Eco.

Aside from the drainage, Megawide will also be fixing the road network to ensure a smoother flow of traffic. The plan is to provide dedicated lanes for the vehicles, tartanillas, electronic bikes (e-bikes), and the karumateros.

Eco said this has always been the plan and no indigent form of transportation currently available in the market will be displaced.

“I have never seen a plan that does not involve the karumateros. So kanang madisplaced ang karumateros, that’s not true,” said Eco.

Louis Ferrer, the chairman of the Cebu to World project and director for the infrastructure of Megawide, said that they have consulted with both local and international teams for the traffic plan of the Carbon Market.

He said that the traffic route will ensure a smooth movement of all stakeholders within the Carbon District.

As early as now, Megawide has already completed a portion of the sidewalks and drainage at Unit III. Megawide even fixed the piping and has cemented the area as well.

Meanwhile, Megawide is already working with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) for the renovation of the Ermita Police Station of Police Station 5 within the Carbon Market.

Eco said that they are planning to renovate the precinct so it will have better amenities and will fit in with the modernized Carbon Market in the future.

The police station commander has also requested at least five outposts all over the market that would fit half a squad of six.

Two outposts are planned at the current interim market in Unit II and will be built ahead, while three more will be spread out in the market.

The first outpost is located near Compania Maritima at the prospect entrance of the Carbon Market because this is where the Sto. Niño Chapel and Puso village will be located.

The second would be in front of Unit II in the middle of the Carbon District to monitor the general movement of the public, and the last would be at the back of M.C. Briones Street where the tabo is currently found.

“Sila (police) ang nagsuggest ani nga mga locations. Ang hangyo lang sa police kay half a squad ang masulod sa outpost,” said Eco.

The Carbon Modernization program is expected to be completed within five years.

The interim market is set to be completed by December 2021 and the construction works for the new market facility will begin in the first quarter of 2022.

It will take two years before the new Carbon Market can be used. /rcg

