Mandauehanons’ support key in success of vaccination program, says Mayor Jonas

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes thanked Mandauehanons for their continuous support of the city’s immunization program.

This after Mandaue became the first highly urbanized city in Cebu to reach the 70 percent target after having inoculated 217,000 of its total 307,000 Eligible Population with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cortes, in a Facebook post, attributed the success of the city’s vaccination program to Mandauehanons’ support.

“Tinuod, numero lang kini apan kini nagpamatuod nga ang mga Mandauehanon nisuporta gyud sa programa sa gobyerno kabahin sa pagpamakuna ug timaan sab kini nga nag hinam-hinam na gyud kita nga mabalik ang tanan sa normal,” said Cortes in the FB post.

Cortes said that this was also achieved because of the city’s client-centered approach with programs that are tailored fit to vaccinees.

Mandaue’s current vaccination programs are the following:

1. Tara shots sa gabii, a night shift vaccination drive for workers

2. Bakuna para ni Suki- public market vaccination

3. Mobile Vaccination

4. COVID-19 Barangay-based vaccination

5. Home vaccination for bedridden individuals

6. Company based vaccination for companies wanting to have their employees vaccinated

7. Pediatric (12-17) vaccination

8. 5 vaccination sites

To achieve herd immunity, 70 percent of the city’s eligible population should be fully vaccinated. Mandaue has achieved so far 62 percent fully vaccinated individuals.

“Ang atoang Vaccine Committee ug Vaccine operations center padayon nga nangitag mga paagi para mas mudaghan pa ang atong mga mabakunahan diri sa atong dakbayan sa Mandaue kay mao ra gyud kini atong hinagiban para mapukan ang pandemya sa COVID-19,” Cortes added in the post.

Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, head of Mandaue City’s Vaccine Operation Center and head of the patient care and management team of the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), said they always remind the first dosers of their second dose schedules during their monitoring.

