Metro Supermarket Mandaue recertified for HACCP, GMP standards

Metro Supermarket Mandaue continues to exhibit stellar performances in proper manufacturing, food quality, and safety as it was recently recertified for Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP). This marks another year of exceptional servicing by the members of the supermarket team.

According to Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. (MRSGI) President and Chief Operating Officer Manuel Alberto, “Metro Supermarket Mandaue has done well in achieving these high standard accreditations. Their performance has well-represented the company’s commitment to providing the customers with the best products, services, and shopping experience. This achievement will serve as a stepping stone to gaining the trust and loyalty of our customers.”

MRSGI plans on maintaining its exceptional performance in food quality and safety. Its consistent recertification for the fresh section of its supermarkets sets it as an ideal model of service in the retail industry. In addition to Metro Mandaue, other supermarkets with HACCP and GMP certification are those at Metro Alabang, Metro Ayala Center Cebu, and Metro Market! Market! Taguig.