Rama is ‘glad’ of BBM-Sara tandem

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Acting Mayor Michael Rama, a member of the country’s ruling party, PDP-Laban, said he was glad of the tandem of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for President and Vice President of the country.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Rama said he was glad that Bongbong and Sara had decided to run together after all as their tandem would be “unstoppable.”

“The development is getting exciting, very exciting. You know very well that both are my friends. However, I am part of the so-called administration party, therefore, I cannot yet (endorse). But I am quite glad,” said Rama.

However, he does not know yet if President Rodrigo Duterte will be endorsing this tandem due to the recent developments in the national election scene.

Senator Ronaldo “Bato” de la Rosa, who was running for President under PDP Laban, recently withdrew his candidacy, while Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has also withdrawn his candidacy as Vice President for PDP Laban.

Instead, Go filed for Presidency under PSSD, a different party from PDP-Laban. Communications Secretary Martin Andanar also announced that President Rodrigo Duterte may be running for vice president on Monday, November 15, 2021.

These constant changes in the national political scene has left the local parties in Cebu waiting as to which national candidates they will be supporting.

One Cebu led by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia already said they would announce their supported national candidates after the November 15 deadline.

As for Rama, who leads the PDP Laban counterpart in Cebu City, said they would be waiting for the decision of President Duterte.

“Whoever the President will support, we will also support,” said Rama.

Although he maintains friendship with Bongbong and Sara, the acting city mayor of Cebu will follow the path chosen for them by their party leader, the President.



