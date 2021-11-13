Duterte says he will run for vice president in 2022

By: John Eric Mendoza - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | November 13,2021 - 05:28 PM
President Rodrigo Duterte in his public address. Screengrab from RTVM / Palace video

President Rodrigo Duterte in his public address. Screengrab from RTVM / Palace video

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday said he will be running for vice president in next year’s elections.

Duterte, who accompanied senators Bong Go and Bato dela Rosa to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Manila confirmed this development.

Both Go and Dela Rosa withdrew their certificates of candidacy on Saturday for president and vice president, respectively.

/MUF

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Duterte, President Rodrigo Duterte, Vice President

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.