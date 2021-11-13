Duterte says he will run for vice president in 2022

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday said he will be running for vice president in next year’s elections.

Duterte, who accompanied senators Bong Go and Bato dela Rosa to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Manila confirmed this development.

Both Go and Dela Rosa withdrew their certificates of candidacy on Saturday for president and vice president, respectively.

/MUF

