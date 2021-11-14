Britney Spears shares life lessons after years of being ‘controlled’ by her father

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After 13 long years of being ‘controlled’ by her parents, pop star superstar Britney Spears is free at last.

Britney said she is happy to finally be able to live her life the way she wanted to after the gruelling battle for her freedom that made her decide to eventually turn her back on her parents, especially her father.

Since her release from her father’s custody, Britney has been constantly spreading positive vibes on Instagram.

And in one of her recent posts, she shared some very important life pointers.

“My pointers for life !!!!⁣

⁣1. Smile whenever you can even on the worst day ever 😁 !!!!!⁣

2. Men, you gotta keep your woman satisfied …. if not there will be hell to pay 🤷🏼‍♀️😂😈 !!!!⁣

3. Go back to holding hands if you’re in a relationship and remember what a big deal that use to be when you were 13 🙊👩🏼‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏻 !!! ⁣

4. Never go to bed hungry 🙅🏼‍♀️ ⁣

5. Sleep LOTS … they can wait 😂 … I mean it is YOUR DREAM !!!⁣

6. Eat something sweet 🍭 … it keeps you happy !!!!⁣

7. Don’t be scared to be foolish 🤪 and randomly hug someone 🤗 !!!!⁣

8. Laugh A LOT 🤣⁣

9. Cry when you need to 😢⁣

10. Say your prayers 🙏🏼”

During her career as a young pop star, many saw Britney as someone who appears to be very ‘lost.’

She hit rock bottom in 2007 when she shaved her hair off in a barbershop after being chased by paparazzis.

Now,#FreedBritney promises to be the best version of herself as she works to be happier than ever. / dcb