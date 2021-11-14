Duterte claims Bongbong Marcos, Robredo ‘pro-communists’

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has claimed that presidential aspirants Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Leni Robredo are pro-communists.

In an interview with pro-Duterte vlogger Byron Cristobal, known online as Banat By, that aired on his Youtube channel early Sunday, Duterte shared why he is not supporting Marcos Jr.

“Pero ‘yang pagtakbo ni Marcos, sasabihin ko ang rason kung bakit hindi ako makasuporta sa kanya at kung bakit na maging—kagaya kay Leni, mga pro ano ‘yan—diyan nga ako takot. Mga pro-communist ‘yan,” he said.

(The candidacy of Marcos, I’ll tell the reason why I do not support him and why—like Leni, they are pro—that is what I am afraid of. They are pro-communists.)

For his presidency, the Chief Executive pointed out that he told the military not to meddle with him as he is doing his job to achieve peace in the country.

However, he noted that communists want to enter the government in the end.

“’Yung akin naman pagka-president ko, sinabi ko sa military na ‘wag muna niyo akong pakialaman kasi ginagawa ko ‘yung trabaho ko para magkaroon tayo ng mapayapang Pilipinas. Hindi namamatay ‘yung sundalo ko at baka pala madala natin sa usapan na maganda,” he said.

(During my presidency, I told the military to not meddle with me because I am doing my job so we can have a peaceful Philippines where my soldiers would not die and issues could be settled through a dialogue.)

“Kalabas-labasan niyan, gusto talaga ng mga komunista na parang kasama na sila sa gobyerno. Sabi ko, mahirap ‘yan,” Duterte added.

(It seems that communists want to join the government. I said, that would be difficult.)

During the BISErbisyong LENI program on Sunday, Robredo’s spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said that the vice president is against terrorism but it should be addressed in a whole-of-government approach.

INQUIRER.net has reached out to the camp of Marcos Jr. for its comment on Duterte’s claim.

je

