P9M worth of properties lost in Tuesday dawn fire in Brgy Banilad, Cebu City
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fire investigators are yet to determine the cause of the Tuesday dawn fire that damaged a home located in Paseo Annabelle at the Maria Luisa Estate Park in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.
All of the house’s four occupants were lucky to have escaped unharmed, says Fire Officer 3 (FO3) Emerson Arceo.
Damage to properties caused by the fire alarm was pegged at P9 million.
Arceo said the fire at the residence of Lord Yu broke shortly after 4 a.m. and was reported to their office at 4:40 a.m. The first alarm fire was placed under control at 5:22 a.m.
The house sits on a 1,000 square meter area property located at the Maria Luisa Estate Park.
