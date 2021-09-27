Cebu City residents told: Be ‘fire safety conscious’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City fire investigators are reminding the public anew to be fire safety conscious any time following the three fire incidents that happened in three days here.

On Monday, September 27, a fire hit a residential area located in Barangay Kasambagan.

Fire investigators are still investigating, who was the last person present in a house where the fire originated to identify the possible cause of fire.

Fire Officer (FO2) Fulbert Navarro of the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO) said that they did not have initial information on what caused the fire that destroyed at least 11 houses which were mostly made of light materials.

But he said the fire, which started from a house of a certain Armel and Arnel Sacil, was reported to them at around 11:00 a.m.

He said that they were still coordinating with Sacil family for their investigation.

The damage of property was initially pegged at P1,800,00o after the fire was declared as “fire out” at 11:46 a.m. or more than 30 minutes since it was reported to them. Ten of the 11 houses were totally burned while the remaining one was damaged affecting more or less 11 families.

As per the record of CDN Digital, this was the third fire in three days that happened in Cebu City.

The first fire incident happened last Saturday, September 25, in Barangay Sambag 1 and the dawn fire that hit an establishment in D. Jakosalem Street in Cebu City on Sunday, September 26. And today, Monday, another fire hit a residential area in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City.

With this, Navarro reminded the public to be fire safety conscious all the time.

“Lisod kaayo nga masunugan kag balay karon panahuna sa pandemic. Dapat fire safety conscious gyud even sa pagmata nato sayos buntag, dapat i check nato permi nga safe atoang balay,” he said.

(It is very difficult to become a victim of a fire during this pandemic. We need to be fire safety conscious every time even in the early morning when we wake up, we have to check if our house is safe.)

RELATED STORIES

Unattended candle eyed in Sambag 1 fire that destroyed P4M property

Unattended candle, arson seen as possible causes of dawn fire in Brgy Labangon

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy