2 LPAs won’t intensify into typhoons but will bring rain to most parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines — Two low pressure areas (LPAs) being monitored by the state weather bureau are not expected to intensify into typhoons, but will likely affect weather conditions in Palawan and most parts of Luzon.

In a 4 a.m weather update on Tuesday, Benison Estareja, a meteorologist from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the two LPAs are located along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

One is located 335 kilometers (km) east southeast of Hinatuan, and this has already entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR); while the other is still outside PAR, some 1,500 km east of Mindanao.

“Itong LPA [na malapit sa Hinatuan ay] nananatiling mababa ang tsansa na maging isang bagyo [at] considered as a shallow LPA. Posibleng lumapit ng konti dito sa silangang parte po ng eastern Visayas and Caraga region,” Estareja said.

(The LPA near Hinatuan has a low chance of intensifying a typhoon, and is considered a shallow LPA. There is a possibility that this may draw closer to Eastern Visayas and Caraga region.)

“Samantala ‘yung isang LPA na nasa labas ng ating PAR ay nasa 1,500 km silangan ng Mindanao at base sa ating analysis, within 24 hours ay mababa rin ang tsansa na ito ay maging isang ganap ng bagyo,” he added.

(Meanwhile, the other LPA outside the PAR is 1,500 km east of Mindanao. Based on our analysis, within 24 hours, there is a low chance of this turning into a typhoon.)

Pagasa has maintained its forecast for Tuesday, saying that the country is expected to experience generally cloudy weather with rains.

“Ang intertropical convergence zone or ITCZ na siyang salubungan ng hangin mula sa northern and southern hemispheres na siyang nagreresulta sa mga kaulapan at mga pag-ulan. Ito rin ang nagdala ng pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao in the last 24 hours, at magpapatuloy pa rin ngayong araw,” said Estareja.

(“The ITCZ which is where the winds of the northern and southern hemispheres meet will result in cloudy skies and rains. This has brought about rains to a large portion of Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao in the last 24 hours and will continue to do so today.”)

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Aurora and Quezon are set to experience cloudy skies with rains due to the shearline or northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

