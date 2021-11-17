Kids, ‘vulnerable’ persons can now ride PUVs – Montealto

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Regardless of age, everyone can now board public utility vehicles (PUVs).

Director Eduardo Montealto Jr., director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7), said their central office issued Memorandum Circular Number 2021-065 that will allow minors and those belonging to the vulnerable population to ride PUVs in areas under Alert Levels 1 and 2 starting November 15, 2021.

Cebu is now under Alert Level 2.

Under the said memorandum circular, those who are below 18-years-old are now allowed to ride PUVs provided that they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Also allowed to take PUV rides are those belonging to the vulnerable population that includes those who are over 65-years-old; those with immunodeficiencies, comorbidities or other health risks; and the pregnant women.

However, Montealto said minimum capacity will still apply in public transport.

“Failure to comply with any of the provisions of this MC shall be considered as a violation of the terms and conditions of their CPC (Certificate of Public Convenience) and appropriate penalties shall be imposed against the operator, in accordance with the provisions of Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01, without prejudice to the filing of appropriate charges as may be determined and filed by other enforcement agencies,” Montealto said quoting the LTFRB circular.

He said LTFRB may recommend to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for the suspension of the license of drivers caught violating the memo circular in addition to the filing of appropriate charges against them by the enforcement agencies.

