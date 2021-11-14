Entire Cebu remains under Alert Level 2 until Nov. 30
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The entire island-province of Cebu will remain under Alert Level 2 until November 30, the Palace announced.
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a statement, announced the updated alert level classifications recommended by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF).
Most areas in the country, including Cebu and Metro Manila, will stay under Alert Level 2.
Meanwhile, Catanduanes will be under Alert Level 4 from November 17 to 30. Baguio City and Siquijor will be under Alert Level 3 from November 15 to November 30.
Also placed under Alert Level 3 are Batanes, Quirino, and Nueva Vizcaya under Region 2 and the City of Isabela and Zamboanga City in Region 9 from November 17, 2021, to November 30, 2021, according to Roque.
Below is the list of areas placed under Alert Level 2 until November 30.
Ilocos Sur
La Union
Pangasinan
Dagupan
Ilocos Norte
Tacloban
Southern Leyte
Western Samar
Eastern Samar
Northern Samar
Ormoc City
Leyte
Biliran
South Cotabato
North Cotabato
Sarangani
General Santos City
Sultan Kudarat
Metro Manila
Nueva Ecija
Bataan
Aurora
Pampanga
Bulacan
Tarlac
Zambales
Olongapo
Angeles City
Rizal
Cavite
Laguna
Batangas
Quezon
Lucena City
Bacolod City
Iloilo City
Negros Occidental
Capiz
Antique
Aklan
Iloilo Province
Guimaras
Negros Oriental
Lapu-Lapu City
Cebu City
Mandaue City
Cebu Province
Bohol
Cagayan de Oro City
Misamis Occidental
Lanao del Norte
Bukidnon
Camiguin
Misamis Oriental
Iligan City
Davao del Norte
Davao de Oro
Davao Occidental
Davao City
Davao del Sur
Davao Oriental
Meanwhile, the areas below will shift to Alert Level 2 starting November 17:
Santiago City
Cagayan
Isabela
Albay
Sorsogon
Naga City
Camarines Sur
Camarines Norte
Masbate
Zamboanga del Norte
Zamboanga Sibugay
Zamboanga del Sur
with reports from INQUIRER.net
