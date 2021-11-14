Entire Cebu remains under Alert Level 2 until Nov. 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The entire island-province of Cebu will remain under Alert Level 2 until November 30, the Palace announced.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a statement, announced the updated alert level classifications recommended by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF).

Most areas in the country, including Cebu and Metro Manila, will stay under Alert Level 2.

Meanwhile, Catanduanes will be under Alert Level 4 from November 17 to 30. Baguio City and Siquijor will be under Alert Level 3 from November 15 to November 30.

Also placed under Alert Level 3 are Batanes, Quirino, and Nueva Vizcaya under Region 2 and the City of Isabela and Zamboanga City in Region 9 from November 17, 2021, to November 30, 2021, according to Roque.

Below is the list of areas placed under Alert Level 2 until November 30.

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Dagupan

Ilocos Norte

Tacloban

Southern Leyte

Western Samar

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Ormoc City

Leyte

Biliran

South Cotabato

North Cotabato

Sarangani

General Santos City

Sultan Kudarat

Metro Manila

Nueva Ecija

Bataan

Aurora

Pampanga

Bulacan

Tarlac

Zambales

Olongapo

Angeles City

Rizal

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Quezon

Lucena City

Bacolod City

Iloilo City

Negros Occidental

Capiz

Antique

Aklan

Iloilo Province

Guimaras

Negros Oriental

Lapu-Lapu City

Cebu City

Mandaue City

Cebu Province

Bohol

Cagayan de Oro City

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Norte

Bukidnon

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

Iligan City

Davao del Norte

Davao de Oro

Davao Occidental

Davao City

Davao del Sur

Davao Oriental

Meanwhile, the areas below will shift to Alert Level 2 starting November 17:

Santiago City

Cagayan

Isabela

Albay

Sorsogon

Naga City

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Masbate

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga Sibugay

Zamboanga del Sur

with reports from INQUIRER.net

RELATED STORIES

Palace: Catanduanes under Alert Level 4; Baguio, 6 other areas under Alert Level 3

What to Expect: Entire Cebu under Alert Level 2

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy