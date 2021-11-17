IATF approves phased resumption of in-person classes proposed by CHEd

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases approved the Commission on Higher Education (CHED)’s proposed phased implementation of physical classes for all programs.

According to acting presidential spokesperson Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Wednesday, CHED is mandated to carry out the phased implementation program for the safe reopening of campuses.

“The IATF yesterday approved IATF RESOLUTION NO. 148-G, which adopts the Commission on Higher Education’s proposed Phased Implementation of Limited Face-to-Face Classes for All Programs under the Alert Levels System for COVID-19 Response of CHED,” Nograles said in a statement.

The Phase 1 of the implementation will be from December 2021 onwards while the Phase 2 will commence in January 2022 onwards.

