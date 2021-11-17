IATF approves phased resumption of in-person classes proposed by CHEd

By: Daniza Fernandez - Inquirer.net | November 17,2021 - 11:24 AM
Medical technology students work in a laboratory as limited face-to-face classes resume at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila on October 20, 2021, ahead of a government plan to pilot face-to-face primary and secondary classes on November 15 in COVID-19 low risk areas. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)

Medical technology students work in a laboratory as limited face-to-face classes resume at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila on October 20, 2021, ahead of a government plan to pilot face-to-face primary and secondary classes on November 15 in COVID-19 low risk areas. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases approved the Commission on Higher Education (CHED)’s proposed phased implementation of physical classes for all programs.

According to acting presidential spokesperson Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Wednesday, CHED is mandated to carry out the phased implementation program for the safe reopening of campuses.

“The IATF yesterday approved IATF RESOLUTION NO. 148-G, which adopts the Commission on Higher Education’s proposed Phased Implementation of Limited Face-to-Face Classes for All Programs under the Alert Levels System for COVID-19 Response of CHED,” Nograles said in a statement.

The Phase 1 of the implementation will be from December 2021 onwards while the Phase 2 will commence in January 2022 onwards.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: CHEd programs, IATF, in-person classes

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.