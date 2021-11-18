For Raven Faith Alcoseba, transitioning from swimming to triathlon is just another day in the office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Transitioning from one sport to another is a daunting task not many, including seasoned athletes, have succeeded in doing.

But Raven Faith Alcoseba of Talisay City is no ordinary athlete as she defied all odds in dominating the women’s division of the recent Cross Cebu 600.

Alcoseba, a varsity swimmer of the De La Salle University in Manila recently shifted to the more demanding sport of triathlon under the supervision of renowned coach Roland Remolino.

Last weekend, she ruled the women’s 100-kilometer race of the Cross Cebu 600, underlining her strength and potential in the sport.

She clocked in at two hours, 37 minutes, and 08.86 seconds to beat Danao City’s multi-titled mountain biker Shagne Yao (2:45:07.28) and Cebuana Lovely Gitaruelas (2:45:07.34), who came in second and third, respectively.

For Remolino, last weekend’s race was enough to convince him that Alcoseba made the right decision to shift from swimming to triathlon.

“Si Raven ra ang gipa apil nako kay ang uban dili man pwede. Nindot kaayo and smooth kaayo. Swerte pud si Raven kay iyang mga teammates support sad niya ug maayo,” said Remolino.

On December 12, 2021, Alcoseba will have her mettle tested as she competes in her first duathlon race, the 2021 National Duathlon Trials in Clark, Pampanga.

Although it’s not a triathlon race, it will still test the Cebuana’s ability to be an elite triathlete.

The duathlon race features an Olympic standard distance of 10k run, 40k bike, and 5k run. Alcoseba will vie in the centerpiece elite category.

“I think katong sa Cross Cebu 600 kay naka help pud siya sa preparation nako para sa national duathlon, Pero I wouldn’t say na ready na kaayo kay we are still in the process sa amo preparation para sa duathlon,” said the 18-year old Alcoseba.

What’s more impressive is that Alcoseba started training for a triathlon in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the restrictions, she persevered and somehow improved a lot. But according to Alcoseba, that wouldn’t all be possible without the help of her teammates.

She admitted that her transition from one sport to another was difficult, but she persevered and remained motivated, thanks to her coach and teammates such as the 2019 SEA Games triathlon silver medalist Andrew Kim Remolino.

“For me kay di jud ingon na super dali pero naka help jud ang pag advice nila coach sa ako especially na dili kaayo ko familiar sa competition sa cycling/triathlon. Mao na as much as possible kay mo join jud ko og mga races para maka experience and learn pud ko for the bigger races,” added Alcoseba.

In the National Duathlon Trials, Alcoseba teams up with Remolino along with Lourd Mascariñas, Renz Wynn Corbin, Matthew Justine Hermosa, Jacob Kennedy Lipura, Jacob Clint Lipura, para triathlete Alex Niño Silverio, Moira Frances Erediano, and Nicole Marie Del Rosario.

Roland Remolino will coach the squad alongside top coaches Rue Pañibon and Joana Remolino. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Cebuana swimmer Alcoseba to compete in Subic triathlon

Remolino fails to finish Olympic triathlon qualifier in Japan

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy