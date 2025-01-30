Probe underway on death of mother and child in San Fernando



CEBU CITY, Philippines – Local authorities are conducting a deeper investigation on the reported death of a mother and her child inside a makeshift tent in Purok Tamsi, Barangay Balud, San Fernando on Tuesday, January 28.

Police are now trying to determine whether there was foul play involved in the death of the mother and child.

Acting Provincial Director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) Police Colonel Jovito Atanacio told reporters that he has instructed police personnel in San Fernando town to look deeper into the incident.

The deceased were identified as Marittes Rosane Cabaluna, 41, and her 3-year-old daughter.

Cabaluna was reportedly found lifeless lying down with a pool of vomit around her while her child was right beside her inside the shelter at past 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The two were believed to have been poisoned.

Following this incident, Atanacio said that his instructions to police in the area were to conduct a more in-depth probe to come up with a conclusion on whether there was foul play in the death of the mother and child.

Atanacio added that they are waiting on the results on the forensic examination on the victims’ body.

He assured that they will be looking at all possible angles to determine what happened to the mother and daughter.

“We are thoroughly looking into this case, gathering all necessary evidence, and delving into the background to determine the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident. Our commitment is to seek the truth and provide justice for the grieving family,” the provincial director added in a statement.

San Fernando is a second class municipality in the Province of Cebu, which is located 29 kilometers south of Cebu City.

