Carcueva, Sanchez showcase strength in ‘Cebu King of the Mountain’ race

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Some of the country’s top cyclists showcased their strength and endurance in the recently concluded Cebu King of the Mountain (K.O.M.) mountain and road bike competition, held over the weekend in Cebu City’s highlands.

Leading the winners were former national champion and professional cyclist Jonel Carcueva and Cebu’s “Chamba Prince” Khalil Sanchez, who dominated their respective categories.

Carcueva ruled the mountain bike (MTB) open category, defeating Jonathan Abella and Hans Valle, who finished second and third, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sanchez topped the MTB 25-and-below category, with Junel Marte and Ronie Fernandez rounding out the podium in second and third place.

The Sanchez family’s dominance continued as Khalil’s father, Dongkey Sanchez, claimed victory in the MTB 40-and-above category, followed by Jhep-poy Juson in second place and Jubilyn Labura in third.

Carcueva’s younger brother, Junreck Carcueva, secured first place in the road bike 26-39 category, with Adz Sanchez taking second and Jhunvie Pagnanawon finishing third.

Other category champions included Roldan Buque in the MTB 26-29 division, Janary Esgana in the MTB Women’s Open, Kenneth Geson in the Road Bike Executive category, Nilo Barbalose in the Road Bike 50-and-above, Ramonito Espinosa in the Road Bike 40-49, and Prince Elbanbuena in the Road Bike 25-and-below.

The competition featured a challenging 30-kilometer course with high-altitude climbs and steep terrain, starting at Citi Park Hotel and concluding at Pine Tree Mountain Resort in Balamban.

With an elevation gain of over 1,350 meters, the race tested the endurance of more than 100 cyclists from Manila, Dipolog, Negros Occidental, Leyte, and Cebu in their quest for supremacy.

The top five finishers in each category received cash prizes, while those who placed sixth to tenth were awarded medals.

