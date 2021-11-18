Cebu City gears up for 2022 Bar Exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government is now gearing up for the conduct of the 2022 Bar Exams here.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced on Thursday, November 18, that they already created a team to oversee and check the preparation of schools selected to host the regionalized bar examinations.

“So ato ng na inspect ang UC (University of Cebu), na inspect na nato ang (University of) San Carlos as well as ang (University of) San Jose. Hastang police involve niani kay they will be manning also the area and then special ni siya kay 4 Sundays man gud ni siya,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, head of the EOC.

Garganera also said they have started coordinating with the chosen schools for the creation of guidelines and contingency plans should COVID-19 infections emerge during the month-long bar exams.

“We cannot allow nga just because nag positive dili ka ka take og exam. So, naa na tay mga fall back position niana on how to go about it, nga ma isolate siya on the same manner nga dili maangin ang uban maka continue gihapon siya (take og exam),” he said.

Last September, the Supreme Court has rescheduled this year’s Bar examinations from November to January and February 2022 “after considering the COVID-19 situation nationally.”

The Bar would instead be held on January 16, 23, and 30; and February 6, 2022.

The judiciary has decided to decentralize next year’s Bar Examinations and has selected a total of 25 universities from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao as testing centers.

In Cebu, around 1,800 aspiring lawyers are expected to take the examinations. /rcg

