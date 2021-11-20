PRO-7 starts recall of police escorts assigned to candidates in 2022 polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Police Regional Office in Central (PRO-7) has ordered the recall of all police escorts, who are currently assigned to secure politicians and private individuals in the region.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega said these escorts will be asked to report back to their assigned units.

In a statement issued on Friday, November 19, Vega said, he is working closely with the Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (Comelec-7) in the conduct of a review on the deployment of police escorts to especially check if this is authorized.

“Under Rule X section 26, only government officials that are exempted from the recall of their security detail are the following: President, Vice-President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Secretary of National Defense, Security of the Interior and Local Government, Chairman and Commissioners of COMELEC, Chief of Staff, AFP, AFP Major Service Commanders, Chief, PNP and Senior Officers of the PNP,” part of the statement reads.

As this developed, Vega is also reminding his subordinates to remain nonpartisan with the national and local elections just six months away.

On November 17, Comelec issued a resolution on the implementation of a gun ban and the recall of policemen who are deployed as security details.

“The recall was based on Comelec Resolution No. 10728 enumerating the rules and regulations on the ban, bearing, carrying, and transportation of firearms which will take effect during the election period from January 9, 2022, to June 8, 2022. The resolution also covers the prohibition against the engagement of the services of security personnel or bodyguards. The said resolution will be enforcing Sections 32 and 33 of R.A. 7166,” Vega said in a statement.

Last November 18, Police General Dionardo Carlos, the newly installed chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said that they already started the recall of police escorts.

Carlos has also ordered the Police Security Protection Group and the different chiefs of police to identify the personnel under their watch, who have relatives who are seeking election next year.

For his part, Vega said, he will make sure that the deployment of escorts to Very Important Persons (VIPs) during the election season is duly authorized by Comelec.

Comelec Resolution No. 10728 gives the commission the sole authority to approve requests for security escorts.

All those who will be recalled will be made to undergo VIP Protection Refresher Course that will focus on teaching them techniques and strategies as a preparation should Comelec approve their redeployment. / dcb

