Mandaue vet says abusive personnel will face full force of the law

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Veterinary Office will not hesitate to punish their personnel who will be proven to have abused animals during the conduct of an impounding operation.

Dr. Karen Merilles, Mandaue City Veterinarian, said this after an alleged maltreatment incident came up during one impounding operation at a subdivision in barangay Tipolo last Friday wherein a cat died.

Merilles, however, said they cannot yet penalize their personnel unless proven guilty in a probe. She also encouraged the aggrieved party to present evidence.

She said the matter is still being investigated.

The Facebook post about the alleged maltreatment has also been taken down said Merilles.

She said their concerned personnel has strongly denied the allegation saying they did not even know that there was a dead cat until it was reported. They added that all the animals they rescued were alive and they did not conduct a rescue operation at the area where the dead cat was found.

The City Veterinary Office on Monday has called for a meeting with the representatives of homeowners of DECA Homes Tipolo, representatives of different animal rescue organizations, animal rescuers, Tipolo Barangay Rabies Coordinator, Pound team, staff of the City Veterinary Office, veterinarian, and the City Veterinarian.

Merilles said according to the homeowners association based on the statement of the cat owner, he did not see the alleged maltreatment but presumed that it happened because their office conducted an operation at the subdivision before the cat was found dead.

The Office of the City Veterinarian did not deny that during an impounding activity, an animal may obtain bruises, wounds, or injuries as it struggles to escape.

The office said their pound employees are trained in dog/cat catching following the standard procedure in animal impounding. And they are expected to perform such activity with the welfare of the animal as their utmost priority.

Merilles said impounding is a mandate of the office. It is a public policy supported by national law and an ordinance as part of the measures in eradicating rabies.

Merilles said animals that are wandering outside without a leash are considered strays.

She assured that their personnel who will act unlawfully will not be tolerated. /rcg

