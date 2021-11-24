Archdiocese of Cebu, EOC look to allow Misa de Gallo to be held in other venues

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Archdiocese of Cebu and the Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) said they propose allowing the holding of the traditional dawn masses leading to Christmas Day in other venues aside from just big churches.

Councilor Joel Garganera, EOC chief, said that this year, they plan to allow dawn masses to be held in venues that were allowed to hold regular Sundays masses without the need for approval. These include all sitio-based chapels that have been holding regular masses even during the pandemic.

Last year, these traditional dawn masses, which kick off on December 16, were only allowed in big churches due to the threat of COVID-19.

Furthermore, any venue will be allowed to hold dawn masses, especially in open areas, as long as they coordinate with barangays, which, in turn, will coordinate with the EOC.

Barangays are also given the option to hold dawn masses in open areas such as gyms, auditoriums, and other venues that they own or operate as long as these areas have good ventilations.

Vaccinated individuals

The Archdiocese has also proposed that only vaccinated individuals would be allowed to enter the church, while unvaccinated faithful would be allowed to attend the mass from outside.

Age limit may also be set, as the EOC recommends that minors aged 11 years and below should be discouraged from attending these masses since they are still not vaccinated.

In order to divide the crowd, the Archdiocese is also recommending two masses per day, one at dawn and one in the evening, so that people can choose a schedule.

Since the dawn masses start at 4 a.m., the EOC will be recommending a one-hour adjustment to the current curfew of 11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. The EOC wants the curfew’s end moved to 3 a.m.

For vendors, Garganera said the barangays are encouraged to facilitate the identification of a vending zone, where merchants can display their goods during the period of the Misa de Gallo.

“That will be up to the barangay nga they will be placed in a way na dili kaayo sila duol sa church. Atong awhag nga kon mopalit silag pagkaon, palit sila pero dalhun na sa balay. Dili na sila mokaon dinha,” said Garganera.

These proposals have yet to be submitted to Mayor Michael Rama, who will issue the final directives for the holding of the Misa De Gallo.

Should these be approved, Garganera hopes that churchgoers will maintain health protocols so the Misa De Gallo will not become super spreader venues for COVID-19.

