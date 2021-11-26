Watsons provides health care, seminars, and hygiene kits to children

Every 3 minutes, a child with a cleft and lip palate is born. In the Philippines, 1 in 500 children born has a cleft and lip palate condition, a gap in the mouth that did not close during the early stages of pregnancy.

Every year, about 4,500 Filipino babies are born with this condition.

Operation Smile Philippines has helped change the lives of many children born with this condition since 1982.

Health, wellness and beauty retailer Watsons Philippines has been a partner of Operation Smile Philippines for the past nine years and have helped transforming the life of 1,986 patients. This year, as part of its mission to Look Good, Do Good, Feel Great, Watsons teams up with OSP again to bring perfect smiles to children affected by cleft and palate.

“The partnership was paused in 2020 because of the pandemic but this year, we are back with Smile For Good. Of course, we will be very mindful of the physical distancing restrictions, but our desire to continue to bring smiles to the children has not wavered,” said Viki Encarnacion, PR & Sustainability Director of Watsons.

“We are very proud to be partners with Watsons on this project for nine years running. Their dedication to transform lives despite the pandemic is really admirable and Operation Smile is happy to be doing this with them,” said Emiliano Romano, Executive Director of Operation Smile Philippines.

This partnership in the Philippines is part of ASW’s global commitment to bring 10,000 perfect smiles in partnership with Operation Smile. It aims to educate the public and raise awareness about cleft/lip palate conditions.

Aside from partnering with Operation Smile, A.S. Watsons Philippines is engaging with its employees, strategic partners and customers contributing time and financial support in order to sponsor as many free surgical missions to continue changing lives, one smile at a time.

Aided by technology, Watsons Philippines pharmacists and employee volunteers will conduct hygiene orientation seminars online for the patients’ families on the subject of post operation feeding, oral and lip care. Watsons will also provide Hygiene Care Kits with oral and hand care products to the 50 kids post operation.

It takes as few as 45 minutes to provide a bright, beautiful new smile and a healthier, happier future to a child born with a cleft lip or cleft palate. Visit Operation Smile Philippines to know how to help make a difference in these children’s lives.

