Garcia-Frasco joins LAKAS-CMD

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Liloan Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco has joined LAKAS-CMD, the party chaired by Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is running for Vice President in tandem with former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.

It may have been expected since Garcia-Frasco is the official spokesperson of the Duterte-Carpio camp since July 18, 2021, even before the presidential daughter filed her candidacy.

In a Facebook post, Garcia-Frasco posted her oath-taking ceremony for LAKAS-CMD party in front of its chair, Duterte Carpio, on November 27, 2021.

“I took my Oath as member of LAKAS-CMD before LAKAS Chairperson Mayor Inday Sara Duterte. I join our next Vice President as she and BBM-SARA Uniteam carry forward the hopes and aspirations of our fellow Filipinos for a stronger and more prosperous nation!” said the mayor.

On Friday, Frasco has already declared her support to the BBM-Sara tandem during the League of Municipal Mayors-Cebu meeting.

“In behalf of all the 44 mayors of the province of Cebu, particularly to the mayors of the 5th district, as well as my fellow mayors in the Visayas, for whom I am the national vice president, we hereby express our unequivocal support to you, for your candidacy and we will do everything in our power to ensure an unequivocal victory in the coming elections,” she said.

She later clarified that she was speaking in her capacity as president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines – Cebu, which has 44 member municipalities.

However, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, the mayor’s mother, also declared a statement that One Cebu, the largest party in the province, is yet to support a national candidate for the presidency.

Garcia said she will be consulting with members of her family before making an announcement on who to support for president and vice president in the May 2022 elections after learning from experience.

“Let us respect the party, let us respect the family. It has to be [united] or else we will not choose. I cannot afford the divisiveness, the conflict, the rancor that happened in 2010. As of now, I give them the freedom to explore,” Garcia said.

In response, the governor’s daughter said she respects One Cebu’s decision-making process but she hopes that the BBM-Sara tandem will be seriously considered. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Mayor Frasco is Inday Sara’s spox

Gwen on Bongbong-Sara tandem: ‘Allow me to tread carefully’

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy