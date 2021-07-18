Mayor Frasco is Inday Sara’s spox

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco is now the spokesperson for Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte – Carpio.

Frasco, in a post on Instagram on Sunday, July 18, announced that Duterte-Carpio has appointed her as the latter’s spokesperson.

“Daghan kaayong salamat, Mayor @indaysaraduterte sa imong pagsalig sa pagpili kanako isip Spokesperson.❤️. Sa mosunod na mga buwan, padayon ang pagpaminaw ni Mayor Inday Sara sa sentimento ug pulso sa katawhan kabahin sa umaabot,” Frasco’s post read.

(Thank you so much, Mayor @indaysaraduterte for your trust in choosing me as a spokesperson. In the coming months, Mayor Inday Sara will continue to monitor the sentiments and the public’s pulse on what’s coming.)

Frasco, in a text message sent to CDN Digital, said that Davao del Norte Governor Anthony del Rosario will remain as the spokesperson for the Hugbong ng Pagbabago (HNP), the political party the Presidential Daughter formed in 2018.

“For HNP and HNP-related activities, the spokesperson is Gov. Anthony Del Rosario,” said Frasco.

Duterte-Carpio visited Cebu last July 9 where she publicly announced that she is open to running for President in the upcoming May 2022 polls.

