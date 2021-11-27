Gwen on Bongbong-Sara tandem: ‘Allow me to tread carefully’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Learning from past experience, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said she will now be consulting with members of her family before making an announcement on who to support for president and vice president in the May 2022 elections.

Garcia said she does not wish to make a wrong decision that she may soon regret.

“I know that eventually, as a family, we will come together and decide but right now it is just too early. As you can see in the national scene, things are still so fluid that is why One Cebu had never jumped into the fray while others did, declaring too early their allegiances only to find out that such allegiances became irrelevant,” she said.

“Let us respect the party, let us respect the family. It has to be [united] or else we will not choose. I cannot afford the divisiveness, the conflict, the rancor that happened in 2010. As of now, I give them the freedom to explore,” Garcia added.

In the 2010 presidential election, Gov. Garcia supported the candidacy of Lakas-Kampi CMD standard-bearer Gilbert Teodoro while her younger brother and former Government Services Insurance System president Winston Garcia supported Nacionalista Party bet Manny Villar.

Their political differences resulted to a fall out between the governor and Winston.

READ: Sara Duterte to LMP mayors in C. Visayas: Back me and BBM in 2022 polls

In a message that he delivered on Friday, in a gathering at the Capitol Social Hall Friday night, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said he was waiting for Garcia’s “sweet yes.” He was referring to One Cebu’s support for his candidacy and that of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Marcos spoke at the Governor’s Night that was participated by Central Visayas mayors.

“Inaantay namin na marinig ang matamis mong oo but I am only joking. Hindi namin gagawin sa iyo yun. You are our friend and we know that whatever you decide to do will be for the best for the Cebu province,” Marcos said.

Garcia said it was her first time to be “courted’ by a presidential aspirant in public, in front of at least 200 people. She described the experience as “quite unique.”

However, the governor said that it was still too early and premature to announce One Cebu’s choice for president and vice president.

Garcia said she wanted the selection process done after she could have consulted with members of her family.

“So, I must learn from that because you know these past two years I have lost two brothers, I lost my mom two years ago, this year I lost our dad. Pila nalang mi nabilin, we cannot afford to be divided again. I understand that members of our family have different inclinations. That is why I must stay in the middle,” she said.

“I cannot prematurely impose a choice that would only divide our family further. After the lessons of 2010, my declaration is family first. After all, if we agree as a family then we will be an even stronger political party,” Garcia added.

RELATED STORY

It’s official: Bongbong Marcos, Sara Duterte ranging tandem in 2022 elections

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy