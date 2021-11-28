Businessman shot dead by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Minglanilla town

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorcycle-riding gunmen shot and killed a Mandaue City businessman along Barangay Lipata, Minglanilla town in southern Cebu at past 5 p.m. today, November 28.

Jimmy Hernandez of Barangay Alang-Alang, Mandaue City, suffered a gunshot wound in the head which caused his death, said Police Master Sergeant Junyl Ater of the Minglanilla Police Station.

Hernandez was rushed to the hospital for treatment but the attending physician declared him dead on arrival, said Ater.

Ater said that they were considering personal grudge as a motive in the killing especially since the victim allegedly had personal disputes over a property prior to the shooting incident.

However, he said that they were not discounting other mtoives in the attack.

Ater said that initial investigation showed that Hernandez, who was with his wife and helper, was driving his car on their way home to Mandaue City from Moalboal town in southern Cebu when suddenly motorcycle-riding gunmen shot Hernandez when they reached the area near the church in Barangay Lipata in Minglanilla town at 5:20 p.m.

The backrider pulled out a gun and shot the Mandaue businessman as the motorcycle driven by the shooter’s cohort overtook the victim’s vehicle.

The gunmen then fled the area after shooting the victim.

The wife told police that they were on their way home from Moalboal where they paid the salaries of their employees of their business there when they were attacked.

Ater said that they were trying to find more security cameras or CCTVs in the area that might give them a clue on who the gunmen were.

He said that since the footage they had only showed the assailants tailing the victim’s car, which proved that they had been tailing the victim for quite a while.

The wife and helper were unharmed in the attack.

