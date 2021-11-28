Bantay Dagat volunteer found dead in fish cage in Borbon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Borbon police are still waiting for the autopsy results of the victim to find out what really caused the death of a Bantay Dagat volunteer, who was found dead after he was believed to have been trapped inside a net of a fish cage in the seawaters of Sitio Bitoon in Barangay Cadaruhan in Borbon town in northern Cebu on Sunday morning, November 28, 2021.

Police Staff Sergeant Ernest Pablo Jr., desk officer of Borbon Police Station, identified the victim as Victorino Horteza Jr., 55, Bantay Dagat volunteer and a resident of Barangay Tabunan of Borbon town.

Pablo said that their investigation on a possible foul play on the death of Horteza was pending because they would need to see first the result of the autopsy.

Bantay Dagat volunteers are tasked to help the local government in protecting marine resources in the coastal waters.

As to how long Horteza has been a Bantay Dagat volunteer, Pablo has no information about it yet.

However, he said that Horteza was on duty on Saturday night, November 27, and he was reportedly alone at that time.

Pablo said that they could not also determine yet for now what really happened and how long he was dead.

He said that they received information about the death of Horteza at 7 a.m. today and had asked Scene of the Crime Operatives to process the area where Horteza’s body was found.

Pablo also said that they also had yet to get the statement of the family on the death of Horteza.

