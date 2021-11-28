Lay minister killed by unidentified gunman inside Inayawan Public Market

CEBU CITY, Philipppines — Police are looking at personal grudge as a motive in the killing of a 68-year-old lay minister, who was shot dead by an unidentified gunman inside the Inayawan Public Market in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City at past noon today, November 28.

Danilo Bacalso of Sitio Colo, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City died after he was shot several times in the body and head by an unidentifed gunman at 12:20 p.m. today, said Police Corporal Jaymos Tordios of the Pardo Police Station.

“[Possible] personal grudge to kay ang last info nga atoang nakuha sa iyang anak kay iyang amahan simbahan to balay ra gyud ang rota ato kay lay minister man to, said Tordios.

(It is possible that it was a personal grudge because the last information we received from his son was his father’s route daily was just home and church because he was a lay minister.)

But earlier today, Tordios said that Bacalso was allegedly heading to visit the family’s ancestral house in Barangay Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City to talk about rent to a boarder there.

However, he said they still were trying to find out if the victim was still heading to the family’s ancestral home in Barangay Poblacion Pardo or was heading to his home in Barangay Inayawan.

Tordios said that the shooter used a .45 pistol in the attack.

Witnesses also told police that was a man wearing a white T-shirt and grey short pants and he also had on a ball cap and he was wearing a face mask.

He also said that they still had no idea, who the killer was and they were still continuing with their investigation into Bacalso’s killing.

Tordios also said that the body of the victim was at the St. Francis Funeral Services in Cebu City.

READ: No forced entry seen in Inayawan house where bodies of two men were found

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy