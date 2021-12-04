CebuDoc now offers day surgery

Cebu Doctors University Hospital continues to lead in innovating healthcare and patient experience as they offer day surgery. This flagship hospital of the CebuDoc Group is the first in the Visayas and Mindanao areas to publicly and officially announce day surgery as one of their added services.

Day surgery allows patients to receive high-quality and time-bound medical procedures for uncomplicated diseases, allowing them to stay in the hospital for less than 12 hours.

“CebuDoc Group as your most trusted, lifelong healthcare partner has always been committed to innovating and pushing the boundaries of medicine to cater to the rapidly changing times. And without compromise to patient safety and medical integrity, we will keep on advancing services that will respond to the needs of the community,” said Dr. Potenciano “Yong” S.D. Larrazabal III, President, and Chairman of the Board of CebuDoc Group.

“This came as a form of necessity. We found it unfair not to be able to serve patients because they don’t want to come over or they can’t come over due to the pandemic. We’ve been practicing outpatient surgery for uncomplicated diseases even before the pandemic happened. We decided to properly offer it to serve more patients,” said Dr. Manuel Villamor, Jr., Chairman of the Department of Surgery.

Patients who opt for day surgery will only be asked to stay in the hospital for 12 hours or less. They will then be discharged and start the recovery process while in the comforts of their respective homes.

This new program is cost-efficient while it also guarantees a faster turn-around time for healing under a holistic and patient-centered healthcare system.

Some countries have started to adopt day surgery as an alternative to the traditional surgical procedure that requires hospitalization while at the same time achieving the full surgical potential in response to patients’ surgical care needs.

CebuDoc decided to provide day surgery to address the long queue of patients, who are waiting to be admitted, and in order to provide more services for this pandemic.

“Many patients have delayed their scheduled surgeries because of several reasons – the pandemic as the major factor. And now, they have the option to get treated already because we have set up the system that is carefully designed with their apprehensions considered, for us to accommodate them,” Dr. “Yong” Larrazabal said.

A wide range of surgical procedures for uncomplicated diseases can be done under day surgery such as general surgery, minimally invasive surgery, urology, OB-GYN, and orthopedics.

But for now, Dr. Villamor said, they decided to only cater to a few surgical services so as to not overwhelm their staff and to refrain from compromising public safety.

A Day Surgery Coordinator will be assigned to facilitate every patient’s needs and preparations to ensure a seamless experience from check-in to check out. With its 10 operating rooms equipped with advanced technology and its highly skilled and fully certified surgeons, CebuDoc is ready to perform safe day surgical procedures.

“One crucial component in the delivery of Day Surgery is having Day Surgery Coordinators to guarantee a systematic and organized processing of necessary hospital documentations and address every patient’s unique needs related to his surgery. This will not only improve patient experience but also ensure the efficiency of the service delivered,” said Marie Raphaella Suzara, Division Manager of the Operating Rooms.

The day surgery process starts with the doctor discussing available options with his/her patient. If a patient chooses to avail of day surgery, the surgeon will then book an operating room while said patient undergoes a pre-surgery assessment, pre-surgery tests, and COVID-19 RT-PCR screening.

“Patients need to consult their surgeons first. If they qualify, their surgeons will suggest undergoing Day Surgery. Then the surgeon will book the OR, and the Day Surgery coordinator will get in touch with the patient to facilitate his preparations before check-in and even until he checks out,” Nurse Suzara concluded.

After the surgery, patients will be sent to the Post Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) where they will be allowed to rest and recover. They will also be provided with post-surgery instructions. A Day Surgery Coordinator will then discuss with the patient the hospital’s pre-surgery requirements, preparations, and the necessary documentation that are needed for his/her discharge.

And in less than 12 hours, the patient may already be allowed to go home. And while he/she recovers, a Day Surgery Coordinator will be in touch to monitor the patient’s post-surgical status.

“CebuDoc has been known for our proactive endeavors in healthcare. And we will continue to do so. As Cebu’s homegrown healthcare brand, we want to be a landmark of progressive and innovative patient care. We will continue to live by our commitment to being the most trusted and lifelong healthcare partner not just of the Cebuanos but for all Filipinos,” Dr. “Yong” Larrazabal said.

In the coming days, CebuDoc plans to expand their day surgery services to their member hospitals such as Mactan Doctors Hospital, North General Hospital, South General Hospital, Bohol Doctors Hospital, San Carlos Doctors Hospital, and Ormoc Doctors Hospital.

Visit CebuDoc’s website www.cebudocgroup.com.ph to know more about their day surgery services. You can also check @cebudocgroup on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Youtube, Tiktok, and Viber, or contact 0998 566 8262 for inquiries and more details.

