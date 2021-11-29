Dumaguete’s Barba tops PhilCycling National MTB downhill c’ships

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Dumaguete’s Eleazar Barba Jr. emerged as the male elite champion of the PhilCycling National Mountain Bike Down Hill Championships held in Danao City, northern Cebu over the weekend.

Barba, the 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) silver medalist, conquered the 850-meter race course in Barangay Sandayong Sur in one minute and 12.351 seconds.

He bested 2019 SEA Games gold medalist Jerich Farr, who settled for second with a total time of 01:12.851. Surigao’s Gabriel Amigo III rounded off the top three with an official time of 01:14.878.

A total of 49 riders vied in the men’s elite division.

Fourth to 10th placers in the men’s elite division were Emmanuel Torregoza Cabalquinto (01:15.656), Niño Martin Eday (01:16.757), Alden Comeros (01:17.574), Sam Joshua Batislaon (01:18.804), Aaron Dethier Benedicto (01:18.890), Glen Chrivean Palacio (01:21.150), and MC Kevin Ruiz (01:21.835), respectively.

In the women’s elite division, Lea Denis Belgira came out the fastest finisher to claim the title with a time of 01:27.460.

Naomi Gardoce settled for second with an official time of 01:30.265 while Jade Nicole Baleta completed the top three women finishers with a time of 01:53.894.

In the men’s master’s B division, Frederick Farr, the father of Jerich Farr, topped the competition clocking 01:20.720. Jonathan Verga placed second with a time of 01:30.230 while Leopoldo Ocampo claimed the third spot (01:59.450).

Wendell Barba ruled the men’s master A division with a 01:20.253 clocking. Mark Hector Medenilla landed at second place (01:22.707) while Adrian Niño Villanueva salvaged the third spot (01:22.859).

In the boys 16-below, Khim Catalbas topped the competition with a time of 01:18.792 while Ray Gabriel Arat (01:20.601) and Renselle Abada (01:23.507) completed the top three, respectively.

In the 16-below distaff side, winners were Gwen Hanah Barba (02:01.726) her younger sister Alexa Ysabel Barba (02:26.148) and Samantha Rem Yuson (02:32.113), respectively.

The race was co-organized by PhilCycling and the Danao City Sports Commission (DCSC). The race served as a qualifiers for the Philippine national team for mountain bike downhill.

