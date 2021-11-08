New downhill course for cyclists set up in Danao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A brand-new downhill course will add more challenge to the competitors in the upcoming National Downhill Championships in Danao City, north Cebu on November 27 to 28, 2021.

Oscar “Boying” Rodriguez, PhilCycling vice president and Danao City Sports Commission (DCSC) chief, told CDN Digital that they decided to build a brand-new course for the much-awaited major downhill competition in Barangay Sandayong Sur.

It is contrary to what participants have expected that the national competition will be held in Barangay Manlayag where the 2005 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) downhill competition has been held.

“Nasugtan naman ta nga i-held ang downhill championships. Nagsugod na sad mi og prepare sa track nga among gibuhat nga bag-o. Mas difficult ni siya kaysa Manlayag nga track, naay mga lupad-lupad ani. So expect gyud ta og nindot nga competition ani,” said Rodriguez.

(We have been given approval that we will hold the downhill championships. We have already started to prepare the new track that we are makng. It will be more difficult than the Manlayag track, there will be bikes that will fly here. So we are expecting a good competition in this one.)

November 27 will serve as the seeding and practice runs for the participants while the next day will be the final run.

Rodriguez and his team are expecting 150 to 200 cyclists to compete in the championships that serve as qualifiers for PhilCycling’s national team roster.

“Need man ta og mga reserves sa national team. Mao na nga magkuha mi og additional riders para sa atong national team. Ari sad nato mahibaw-an kinsa ang mga maayo gyud nato nga riders karon,” added Rodriguez.

(We need to have reserves for the national team. That is why we will get additional riders for our national team. It is here where we will know who among the riders are really good now.)

He added that they have ample to time to prepare for SEA Games since it is moved to May 2022 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

“Taas pa og time to prepare for SEA Games. Usually karon nga time, winter ron sa Europe, so tanan pros didto nipahuway, so kami, after na sa winter season ug holidays makatrain ug makacompete didto. Also, mao sad na ang time nga mobalik mi og training. Sa karon, amo gipamaintain ang national team members sa ilang weight and health,” Rodriguez said.

(We have a longer time to prepare for SEA Games. Usually, at this time, it is winter in Europe, so all pros there will rest, so we, after the winter season and holidays will train and will compete there. Also, that is the time that we return for training. For now, we let the national team members to maintain their weight and health.)

He also said that they would reveal the cash prizes at stake and categories that would be open for competition tomorrow, November 9, 2021.

RELATED STORIES

National Downhill Championships moved anew

Reputable timing firm to supervise Nat’l MTB race in Danao City

Nat’l downhill mountainbike race moved due to COVID-19

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy