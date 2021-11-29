Lapu-Lapu City jabs 12K Oponganons on 1st day of National Vaccination Days

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government has inoculated nearly 12,000 individuals on the first day of the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” National COVID-19 Vaccination Days on Monday, November 29, 2021.

This was confirmed by Lawyer James Sayson, vaccine czar of Lapu-Lapu City, adding that he was confident to vaccinate more than 90 percent of its eligible population due to today’s result.

“Kalooy sa Diyos, nagpasalamat kita’g dako sa suporta sa mga Oponganon, kay nitubag jud sila sa panawagan nga mosalmot sa National Vaccination Day, ug nag prepare ta og 17 vaccination sites and so far puno-puno jud,” Sayson said.

(By the grace of God, we are grateful for the support of the Oponganons because they answered oour call for them to join the National Vaccination Day and we prepared 17 vaccination sites and so far these have already been full with vaccinees.)

The Department of Health (DOH) has first assigned a quota of 12,600 individuals to be vaccinated per day in the city during the National Vaccination Days. But it was reduced this to 9,700, including the pediatric age of 12 – 17 years old because the city has nearly reached 100 percent of its eligible population that was inoculated for the first dose of the vaccine.

Each Barangay was also given a particular quota, where those who will fail to reach their quota would be issued a show-cause-order by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“Magquota ta kada barangay based sa ilang vaccine rate ug sa ilang eligible population,” he added.

(We have a quota for each barangay based on their vaccine rate and their eligible population.)

On November 26, 2021, the city was already able to vaccinate 97.96 percent of its eligible population for the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.16 percent of the second dose or fully vaccinated individuals.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is also hopeful that they will reach herd immunity by fully vaccinating more than 70 percent of its eligible population on Christmas.

Sayson, however, said he was hopeful that it would be able to fully vaccinate more than 90 percent of its eligible population before the year would end.

“We’re going to work hard for the second dose, siguro ang atong projection before Christmas, naa na ta sa mga 80% to 90%,” he said.

(We’re going to work hard for the second dose, perhaps our projection before Christmas, we are at least 80% to 90%.)

