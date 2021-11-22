National Vaccination Day: Lapu-Lapu targets 4K individuals to be jabbed daily 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government will target 4,000 individuals to be inoculated per day during the National Vaccination Day from November 29 to December 1, 2021.

Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the City Health Office (CHO), said that this was the target quota that was given to them by the Regional Vaccination Operations Center (RVOC).

“Gitagaan mi og target nga more than 4,000 a day. Sa national lain pod among target, mas taas-taas ang ilang gihatag sa amoa,” Realiza said.

(We were given a target of more than 4,000 a day. The national government they gave us a different target, it is a little higher.)

Earlier, the national government has targeted to inoculate 1.5 million individuals in the upcoming National Vaccination Holiday.

Realiza, however, said that to encourage unvaccinated Oponganons to participate in this activity, they would implement gimmicks and promotions.

“Para gyud ang tanan nga katong wala pa gyud nabakunahi, ma-reach out gyud. So ugma ang city ugma magplano mi, basin duna mi gagmay nga mga pakulo o mga promotion to make that day eventful and successful,” she added.

(This is so we can reach out to those unvaccinated individuals. So tomorrow we will plan what to do, we might have some raffles or promotions to make the day eventful and successful.)

She said that all of their vaccination sites would stay open during those days, while a team would also hold a barangayan vaccination rollout.

