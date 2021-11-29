1st Day of Nat’l Vax Days in Cebu City: A Success

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As far as local officials in Cebu City are concerned, the first day of National Vaccination Days here was a success.

Most, if not all, of the city’s 91 vaccination sites drew hundreds of individuals who wish to get the free COVID-19 vaccines from the government, they reported.

“Successful? Yes, I would say since gi-dumog gyud ug maayo (they flocked to the vaccination sites),” said Councilor Joel Garganera, chief of the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Garganera also said he was glad to witness residents in the city’s mountain barangays crowd to the designated vaccination centers in their respective communities.

In one instance, the councilor told media that personnel from the city government had to deliver additional doses of the vaccines to Barangay Budlaan since the 400 allocated for the village had already been administered on Monday morning, November 29.

“The 400 doses were good for two days so our workers there called in, asking for more supply. Because we told them we could not refuse those who were waiting to get their shots. So, they delivered a fresh batch of 200 doses there (Budlaan),” Garganera said.

The city is targeting to inoculate around 96,900 individuals within the National Vaccination Days, a three-day special working event that will run from November 29 until December 1.

In turn, they are targeting to administer the vaccines at a rate of 32,700 doses per day.

Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, City Health Officer, said they were confident in achieving the target.

“Yes. Sa nakita nato. And naa say reports nga as early as 8 in the morning, daghan na kuno kaayong tawo. Meaning, atong mga kaigsuunan nitubag gyud sa hangyo nato… nga mugawas gyud para magpabakunan,” said Ibones.

(Yes. From what we saw. And there are reports as early as 8 in the morning, that there are a lot of people. Meaning, our brothers answered our requests…to come out and have themselves vaccinated.)

Ibones also said the city had enough supply of COVID-19 vaccines to cater to demands in all vaccination sites, both those assigned for the National Vaccination Days and those catering to the city’s regular vaccination drive.

Based on the latest data from the City Health Department, more than 413,000 individuals have already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Cebu City is targeting to inoculate at least 700,000 of its 940,000 residents to achieve herd immunity.

With the promising developments in the National Vaccination Days, Ibones said they are optimistic the city’s immunization coverage rate will increase significantly.

“We are expecting nga musaka pa ang percentage (sa atong immunization coverage rate). And nagampo sad ta magpadayun ni (high turnout of vaccinees) in the coming days,” he added.

(We are expecting that the percentage (of our immunization coverage rate) will increase. And we pray that this will continue (high turnout of vaccinees) in the coming days.)

Cebu City, which is currently under Alert Level 2, is one of the priority areas for the national government’s COVID-19 vaccination drive outside Metro Manila.

