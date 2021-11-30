Nadine Samonte welcomes adorable baby Harmony

CEBU, Philippines — Actress Nadine Samonte gives birth to a third child with husband Richard Chua.

On Instagram, the celebrity mom introduced her adorable baby, Harmony Saige Chua.

“God is truly amazing. Thank you Lord. Everyone meet Harmony Saige Chua our third/bunso,” Samonte wrote.

“Grabe ang journey ng third ko pero we survived.

“Have a great day ahead. To my husband @rboy_chua thank you for taking care of the kids at mas kabado kpa kesa skin hahaha love you and the kids so much,” she added.

Fans and celebrity friends showered them with congratulatory messages, including fellow celebrity moms Neri Miranda, Mariel Padilla, Iya Villania, and Rachel Peters.

Last July, Samonte took to social media to share her rough pregnancy due to health problems.

Samonte and Chua got married in 2013. They had their first child Heather in 2016 and their second child Titus in 2019. /rcg

