Lapu has lowest percentage of vaccinated seniors in Reg 7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City continues to record a low turnout of senior citizens who were inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines.

This was confirmed by Lawyer James Sayson, vaccine czar in Lapu-Lapu City.

Sayson said that currently, the city has only inoculated around 33 percent of its senior citizens.

“Sadly, kita’y lowest sa region seven sa senior citizens,” Sayson said.

He revealed that vaccine hesitancy is the number one reason why their vaccination rate remains low for senior citizens.

Sayson, however, said that some unvaccinated senior citizens are now having themselves vaccinated, due to some restrictions that the city has implemented for unvaccinated individuals.

“Nakita nimo naa nay senior citizens nga hinay-hinay nagpa-vaccine tungod kay dili sila makaadto sa mga malls. After adtong na-swabbing ta ug nagbakuna ta sa mga malls, naa’y mga senior citizens nga nag-ingon nga sige magpabakuna nalang mi kay dili mi makasuroy inig Pasko,” he added. /rcg

