‘Amihan,’ easterlies to bring rain in parts of PH on Sunday – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Some parts of the country will experience a rainy Sunday, February 2, due to the northeast monsoon, or “amihan”, and the easterlies, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Saturday.

According to Pagasa weather specialist Ana Clauren-Jorda, the weakened effect of “amihan”, or the cold winds coming from the northeast, will possibly affect the extreme Northern Luzon.

“While fair weather is expected in extreme Northern Luzon, or in the Batanes and Babuyan Islands areas, there are chances of light rains due to the northeast monsoon,” Clauren-Jorda said in Filipino during the 4 p.m. weather forecast.

Meanwhile, Clauren-Jorda noted that easterlies, or the warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, may bring rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

“Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon will continue to experience fair weather, especially in the morning until noon, but expect sudden rains due to easterlies,” she noted in Filipino.

Fair weather in the Visayas

She also said that while generally fair weather will continue to prevail in Visayas and most parts of Mindanao, scattered rains are expected in the afternoon and evening.

“Caraga and Davao region will see cloudy skies the whole day and scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies,” she said.

The weather specialist stated that no gale warning is raised over seaboards of the country. However, moderate to rough sea conditions are possible in coastal areas of Northern Luzon.

She added that no low pressure area or tropical cyclone is being monitored inside and outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

In an earlier forecast, Pagasa said that the country may expect that no tropical cyclone or just one tropical cyclone may enter or form within the PAR this month.

