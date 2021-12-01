Mandaue’s Panagtagbo Festival Queen 2021 to be held Dec. 3

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Panagtagbo Festival Queen 2021 will finally push through in Mandaue City on Friday, December 3, 2021.

The festival was supposed to be celebrated last January during the Sinulog season in Cebu. It as moved due to the threat of the COVID-19.

Gwynn Christine Tianero, Secretariat of finance of the Taga Mandaue Incorporated (TMI), said they moved the schedule to avoid mass gatherings because the original schedule was just days away from the Sinulog Festival.

But this year’s Panagtagbo will have no street dancing and instead will only have the search for the Festival Queen or the Panagtagbo Rayna sa Mandaue 2021.

There will be eight contestants from the clustered barangays.

Instead of conducting the Panagtagbo Festival Queen at the city’s plaza, it will be held at the Maayo Hotel to avoid possible crowd gathering. Only limited people are invited to the event.

The public could still watch the live stream of the event from the Facebook pages of the Mandaue City Public Information Office and City Tourism Office.

“Gi celebrate lang gyud ni namo ang Panagtagbo because amo ning panghinaot no amo pod ning offering kaning hulga bitaw sa Omicron nga unta dili unta mudayun dinhi sa siyudad sa Mandaue,” said Tianero.

/bmjo

