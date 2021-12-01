Explorers end 3-game slide with win over Vanguards

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Pagadian Explorers ended their three-game losing skid with a big, 99-82 win against the Roxas Vanguards in the ongoing Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge on Wednesday evening, December 1 at the Pagadian City gymnasium.

The Explorers boosted their win-loss record to 3-4 for joint fifth with Basilan. On the other hand, the Vanguards fell to 4-3 for solo third.

Trailing as much as 13 in the early part of the fourth period, the Vanguards stormed back with a 15-4 run to close to within two points, 73-75, with 6:52 left.

However, Roxas was denied what could possibly be another comeback victory following their win against MisOr on Tuesday, wherein they erased a 23-point deficit to beat the latter.

This was after the Explorers answered with a 15-3 surge capped by Edros Quimado’s three-pointer, to restore their lead to 14 with 2:34 remaining, 90-76.

“Simple lang ang sinabi ko sa kanila. There’s no way to go but win after three straight losses,” said Explorers head coach Gherome Ejercito.

Edzel Mag-isa led Pagadian with 23 big points on an efficient 10-of-15 clip from the field, to go with 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Glenn Acaylar added 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Niño Ibañez had 12 points.

Pagadian capitalized on Roxas’ 18 turnovers, converting it into 24 easy points on the other end.

Marlon Monte and Kentoy Segura led the Vanguards with 15 points apiece while Jaymar Gimpayan got 10 points, all in the first half, as he only played four minutes in the second half.

Roxas looks to get back in the win column tomorrow when it clashes with Kapatagan at 4 pm.

Meanwhile, Pagadian returns on Friday against Zamboanga Sibugay. /rcg

The Scores:

Pagadian 99 – Mag-isa 23, Acaylar 16, Ibanez 12, Caballero 8, Fuentes 8, Quimado 7, Diaz 6, Dechos 6, Pamaran 5, Demigaya 2, Saludsod 2, Uri 0.

Roxas 82 – Monte 15, Segura 15, Gimpayan 10, Dela Cruz 9, Bonleon 6, Valin 5, Tabi 5, Martinez 5, Mandreza 5, Basco 3, Solatorio 2, Mabigat 2, Abanto 0, Adante 0.

Quarterscores: 14-18, 42-36, 68-58, 99-82.

