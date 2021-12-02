Fuente Christmas tree lit up, symbolizes hope amid pandemic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The giant Christmas tree at the Fuente Osmeña Circle has been officially lighted, looking to bring hope amid the pandemic.

The approximately 100-foot tree was lit on Wednesday night, December 1, 2021, in front of a crowd that included city officials headed by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

Rama said during his speech that he hopes that this Christmas tree will be a reminder that better days are coming.

“Hope should be in us. Hope will fight this adversity for a better tomorrow” Rama said.

Since entry to the Fuente Osmeña Circle was limited to specific guests only, some onlookers gathered around the rotunda to also witness this year’s lighting, causing a bit of a traffic jam.

The tree took three months to complete. Twenty-one artisans joined hands in the making of this tree, among them was Brendon Cabarrubias, 32, from barangay Casuntingan in Mandaue City.

He said that the process of putting up all the ideas and crafts was very challenging for them, especially in completing all needed materials.

“Add napod to ang Sinulog concept, which is wala kaayo nato ma experience pag niaging tuig tungod sa pandemya. At least bisag nagpandemya, naa gihapon ang Sinulog,” Cabarrubias said, referring to the annual Cebu festival celebrated every January.

As Cabarrubias looks up to the Fuente Christmas tree, he said he is reminded on how he used to wish to be one of those who would be able to build the Christmas tree in Fuente.

“Kini ang pinaka event sa ako life kay syempre mag agi-agi rako dri sa una, wa nako damha nga atoang passion, nga makangandoy nga maka apil ta ani, wa damha maka apil gyud,” he added.

Just like Rama, Cabarrubias says he hopes that this tree will give a positive outlook on everyone this Christmas.

He for one, feels hopeful despite losing his job during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Rama also paid respect to the late Mayor Edgardo Labella during the lighting ceremony and offered a minute of silence to remind the public of the late mayor’s contributions to the city.

Here are some photos taken during the 21st Christmas lighting on Wednesday:

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy