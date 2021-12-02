Consolacion surpasses target in Nat’l Vaccination Days

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Local Government of Consolacion has administered a total of 18,785 vaccine doses during the National Vaccination Days from November 29 to December 1, 2021.

The town’s target for the three-day vaccination drive was to administer 18,000 doses with a daily target of 6,000 individuals.

On November 29, the town administered 6,429 doses, on November 30, it administered 6,041 doses, and on December 1, it was able to administer 6,315 doses for a total of 18,785.

Consolacion Mayor Joannes Alegado thanked the ERUF for the additional team they provided on the third day. They were strategically stationed in barangay Pulpogan because of the place’s population density.

Alegado attributed the success to all individuals who helped with the town’s vaccination drive.

“The three-day national vaccination days in Consolacion was a success because our barangay officials, barangay workers and purok leaders went out of their way to reach out to everyone. They helped mobilize our people. Also the municipal officials together with the municipal information office had intensified the campaign by going directly to the people in person conducting small group discussion. We have used social media as well. So everyone was doing their part,” said Alegado.

The mayor said that they will continue with the vaccination though they may have fewer vaccination sites thereafter.

He said the next thing they would do is to prepare for the giving of booster shots.

Two sites will remain as regular vaccination sites, namely the Consolacion Municipal Covered Court and SM City Consolacion.

Every Wednesday they also have Bakunahan sa Kabarangayan while there will be some days for Bakuna Nights.

The Mayor also said that there will be another National Vaccination Days set by the National Vaccine Operations Center this December 15,16 and 17.

Alegado is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated even before these days to avoid crowding and for a faster vaccination experience.

Based on the November 30 data of the Cebu Vaccination Statistics, 71.59 of Consolacion’s eligible population have already received their first dose while 45.29 percent are fully vaccinated.

The town only has 2 active COVID-19 cases left.

/bmjo

