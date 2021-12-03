Pagasa: Rain expected in 5 areas due to trough of Typhoon Nyatoh
MANILA, Philippines — The trough or extension of Typhoon Nyatoh outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) will bring cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Negros provinces, and the southern portion of Palawan, including Kalayaan Island, the state weather bureau said Friday, December 3, 2021.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its latest weather update, said the typhoon was located 1,645 kilometers east of Northern Luzon as of 3 a.m and is moving northeast at 15 kilometers per hour.
The typhoon is packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph and gusts of up to 215 kph.
“Bahagyang lumakas itong si Bagyong Nyatoh at ito ay kumikilos palayo ng ating Philippine area of responsibility,” Pagasa weather specialist Samuel Duran said.
(Typhoon Nyatoh slightly intensified and is moving away from the Philippine area of responsibility.)
Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or “amihan” is currently affecting the weather in Luzon and Visayas, according to Pagasa.
Pagasa’s forecast showed that Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora province will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.
Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to “amihan”.
Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:
Metro Manila: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 13 to 21 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 19 to 28 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay: 20 to 28 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
