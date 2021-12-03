Pagasa: Rain expected in 5 areas due to trough of Typhoon Nyatoh

MANILA, Philippines — The trough or extension of Typhoon Nyatoh outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) will bring cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Negros provinces, and the southern portion of Palawan, including Kalayaan Island, the state weather bureau said Friday, December 3, 2021.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its latest weather update, said the typhoon was located 1,645 kilometers east of Northern Luzon as of 3 a.m and is moving northeast at 15 kilometers per hour.

The typhoon is packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph and gusts of up to 215 kph.

“Bahagyang lumakas itong si Bagyong Nyatoh at ito ay kumikilos palayo ng ating Philippine area of responsibility,” Pagasa weather specialist Samuel Duran said.

(Typhoon Nyatoh slightly intensified and is moving away from the Philippine area of responsibility.)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or “amihan” is currently affecting the weather in Luzon and Visayas, according to Pagasa.

Pagasa’s forecast showed that Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora province will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to “amihan”.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 13 to 21 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 19 to 28 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 20 to 28 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

