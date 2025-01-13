Double win for Lumad Basakanon in Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It was a sweet and memorable night for the Lumad Basakanon as they bagged not just one but two wins in Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2025 on Sunday, January 12.

The group was crowned as this year’s champion in both the Street Dance and Ritual Showdown categories.

They also took home special awards including the Best in Choreography, Best in Costume, and 4th place in the Best in Musicality.

In terms of cash prize, they gained a total of P630,000.

Other winners during Sunday’s Sinulog sa Dakbayan included Hugpong Masidlakon – Home of Siomai Festival of Brgy. Tisa and Banay Labangon of Brgy. Labangon which got 2nd and 3rd place in the Ritual Showdown respectively.

Rounding up the top five were the previous champion, the Banauan Cultural Group of Brgy. Guadalupe, Bag_Ong Tribu: Kasambagan of Brgy. Kasambagan, and Abellana National School.

In the Street Dance category, aside from Lumad Basakanon, the other winning contingents were the Banay Labangon at 2nd place, and Hugpong Masidlakon – Home of Siomai Festival at 3rd place.

Lumad Basakanon

The Lumad Basakanon, a constant crowd favorite in the Sinulog, performed their iconic “two steps forward, one step backward” choreography, with performers assembling and dancing to mimic the movements of water like waves.

Clad in pre-colonial costumes, they depicted a story about how the Sto. Niño served as a blessing to the fisherfolks.

In last year’s Sinulog sa Dakbayan, the Lumad Basakanon also won in the Street Dance competition.

They placed second in the Ritual Showdown, which was won by Brgy. Guadalupe’s Banauan Cultural Group.

A total of 18 contingents joined the Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2025, in what Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia described as one of the grandest post-pandemic festivals.

During his speech, Garcia also said that having the Sinulog back to its original venue – the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) – was the smart decision they made, adding that more contingents and more spectators were able to join the festivities.

It can be recalled that the two previous Sinulogs were held at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The Sinulog sa Dakbayan is usually a prelude to the main event, the Sinulog Festival which will take place this January 19.

