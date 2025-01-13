Cebuana Lorene Toring raring for PVL debut

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Towering middle blocker Lorene Grace Toring of Cebu is set to make her long-awaited debut in the 2024-2025 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference this January.

Toring’s inclusion in the Farm Fresh Foxies lineup was officially announced earlier this month through a social media post by the team. The 6-foot Cebuana standout is expected to bolster the squad as they aim to climb the standings in the ongoing tournament.

Joining Toring are seasoned volleyball stars Rachel Anne Daquis, a former Cignal HD Spikers outside hitter, and Jolina Dela Cruz, previously with the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

A former Adamson Lady Falcons starter and Philippine national team member, Toring is making her comeback after recovering from an ACL injury that sidelined her for months. With clearance from her doctors, she is ready to return to competitive action.

PVL debut

In a statement released by the Farm Fresh Foxies, Toring expressed a mix of emotions ahead of her PVL debut.

“Syempre, yung takot hindi maiaalis ‘yan sa mga tulad ko na galing sa injury, pero nangingibabaw yung excitement na mailaro ko na yung pinaghirapan kong recovery with our PTs, pati yung makatulong sa team. Hindi biglaan na lalaro; dapat paunti-unti. Pero at least, sa wakas, pwede na. Kaya patuloy lang sa mga dasal at sa pa-kundisyon. May the New Year be kinder to me and my teammates,” said Toring.

Farm Fresh Foxies head coach Benson Bocboc remains optimistic about the impact of Toring and the team’s new additions on their performance.

“We’re taking this time para ma-insert sila dun sa sistema na meron yung team. So, hopefully, enough yung time para makapaglaro kaagad sila pagbalik ng New Year. But definitely, within the month,” said Bocboc in a Facebook post.

Currently sitting at ninth place in the 12-team PVL All-Filipino Conference standings, the Farm Fresh Foxies hold a 2-3 win-loss record. The addition of Toring, Daquis, and Dela Cruz is expected to enhance the team’s chances as they aim for a stronger finish this season.

