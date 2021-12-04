Dasmariñas Monarchs face off with Air Force Aguilas in PNVF finals duel

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Dasmariñas Monarchs booked a ticket to the finals in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League by surviving a five-set duel against the VNS Manileño Spikers,25-20, 30-28, 20-25, 21-25, 18-16, during the semifinals on Friday evening in Lipa City, Batangas.

Mark Calado led the Monarchs with 28 points to beat the Manileños to keep their unbeaten slate of 4-0 intact and face the heavily-favored Go for Gold-Air Force Aguilas in the finals slated at 4 p.m. today, Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Madzlan Gampong had three blocks for a 17-point effort while Ronniel Rosales chipped in 13 points for the Monarchs.

The champion team won’t just earn the distinction as the inaugural champion of the PNVF Champions League, but they will also represent the Philippines along with F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, who topped the women’s division, in the Asian Club Volleyball Championship in Urmia, Iran on May 15-22, 2022.

“I told my teammates to stay calm. I simply wanted to win,” said Calado, who scored back-to-back kills to put the Monarchs at match-point.

The Monarchs’ reliable setter, Cian Silang drilled a service ace which won the match for his team.

The team played without their head coach Normal Miguel who entered quarantine on game day after allegedly breaking health protocols in the bubble tournament. However, Miguel would likely be available for the Monarchs later today if his antigen test yields a negative result.

“We lost our composure in the third and fourth set. I told them before the fifth set we should not end our journey here. We should keep our focus to our goal,” said Monarchs team captain Jayvee Sumagaysay.

“I told my teammates that even without coach (Norman), he is not the one who is playing. He is simply our guide. We are the ones who are performing inside the court. As a team captain, I told them to stay together.”

Benedict San Andres, Kevin Montemayor and Benjaylo Labide had 16 points apiece for the Manileños. They will face Global Remit today for the bronze medal at 1:30 pm. / dcb

