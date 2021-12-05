600K jabs in CV on National Vaxx Days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Health personnel in Central Visayas inoculated over 600,000 individuals during the three-day National Vaccination Days from November 29 to December 1, 2021.

Data from the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC) show that a total of 630, 087 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor during the national vaccination campaign.

A total of 211,423 doses were administered on November 29; 200,524 doses on November 30; and 218,140 doses on December 1, VVOC reported.

Data from the National Vaccine Operations Reporting System (VORS) showed that Region 7 ranked fourth with the most number of jabs administered during the three-day nationwide campaign.

Calabarzon (Region IV-A) topped the list with 1.079 million jabs administered followed by Central Luzon (Region 3) with 798,999 jabs administered. On the third place is Western Visayas (Region 6) 582,476 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered those days.

In Central Visayas, Cebu Province topped the list with 416,484 doses administered. Of these, 135,676 doses were administered on November 29; 133,137 on November 30; and 147,671 on December 1.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, Department of Health in Centra Visayas (DOH-7) chief pathologists and spokesperson for the VVOC, reported that as of December 1, 2021, a total of 3.760 million vaccines doses were already administered in the island of Cebu.

A total of 1.491 million Cebuanos are already fully vaccinated while 2.262 million already received their first dose.

The seven local government units in Metro Cebu also showed good vaccination turnout with 2.184 million eligible residents already been inoculated. Of this number, 51.90 percent of Cebu’s eligible population or 1.133 million individuals are now fully vaccinated.

Cebu City, for its part, already breached the one-million mark for COVID-19 vaccination after it administered a total of 1.066 million doses. So far, a total of440,416 city residents are now fully vaccinated while 623,168 already got their first dose.

The neighboring City of Lapu-Lapu City has administered 548,502 vaccine doses. A total of 218,831 Oponganons are now fully vaccinated while 328,549 already received the first dose.

In Mandaue City, a total of 503,832 doses were already administered. About 218,011 Mandauehanons are now fully vaccinated while 328,549 who already received the first dose. / dcb

